Towhida Tusnim Tifa to debut in Miss Supranational

Miss Bangladesh US Organisation recently held a crowning ceremony, celebrating Towhida Tusnim Tifa as the debut Bangladeshi representative. Tifa will be participating on the global stage, in Poland from 17 June to 7 July, on the 15th anniversary of Miss Supranational.

During the crowning ceremony, the Miss Bangladesh US Organisation had also announced the launch of Miss Supranational Bangladesh.

With many accolades under her belt, Towhida Tusnim Tifa had also been crowned as Miss grand International in 2022. She also attended Paris Fashion Week as a representative of Bangladesh.

Alongside her beauty, Tifa will show her dedication to change as an aspiring lawyer, with her own initiative, 'From the ground up.'

