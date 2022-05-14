'Top Gun' sequel is a critical darling

Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick. Photo: Collected

It took Tom Cruise 36 years to head back to the danger zone, and movie critics on Thursday claimed it was worth the wait to see 'Top Gun' back on the big screen. The film is set to debut in cinemas on 27 May.

The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' has earned a 96% positive rating from an aggregate of 76 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the movie, the 59-year-old Cruise reprises his role as Pete Mitchell, the cocky Navy pilot who has never risen through the ranks because of his penchant for bucking authority. Mitchell, whose code name is Maverick, is asked to train a group of young fighter pilots for a specialised mission.

Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press called the new film "a textbook example of how to make a sequel."

"The movie satisfies with one foot in the past by hitting all the touchstones of the first film," Kennedy said, "and yet stands on its own."

Box office analysts project the movie will rank as one of the biggest box office hits of the summer. It was scheduled to release in June 2020, but distributor Paramount Pictures delayed the release multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.