Tom Cruise to become the first ‘star’ in outer space

Tom Cruise has presumably teamed up with director Doug Liman for a movie that might be filmed in space. The idea was first laid down in 2020 but Covid-19 stalled its progress.

It is said that Cruise and Liman reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) recently on a movie pitch that will take the actor up to the International Space Station (ISS) in a rocket.

"I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he's taking the world to space," said Donna Langley, UFEG Chairman.

"That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom…Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting."

If the film 'takes off', Cruise will be the first movie star to shoot in outer space and the ISS.