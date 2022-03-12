‘Together we can’ to host musical puppet show at WOW

Splash

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:56 pm

Related News

‘Together we can’ to host musical puppet show at WOW

"Together We Can," in association with British Council's WOW, is also hosting a self-defence training workshop for women and people with disabilities in five divisional cities outside the capital from 12 March

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Together we can" is set to stage Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed's directorial musical puppet show based on the lives of inspiring women living in different districts of Bangladesh at Women of the World Festival (WOW) organised by the British Council.

The musical is set to be staged across different districts of Bangladesh to spread awareness among people.  

The commencement of this year's WOW Festival slated for 8 January was halted due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The festival kicked off on Saturday (12 March).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Together We Can," in association with British Council's WOW, is also hosting a self-defence training workshop for women and people with disabilities in five divisional cities outside the capital from 12 March.

The organisation emphasises the social responsibilities of an artist since its inception.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Each production of "Together We Can" focuses on establishing the rights of people with disabilities, the rehabilitation process and ensuring the rights and social safety of women and children.

Earlier, "Together We Can" staged a puppet theatre "Mukti Aloy Aloy", by disabled artists, adapted from a true story of a disabled woman, at WOW.

Directed by Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, CRP Savar's especially talented disabled artists participated as puppeteers in the show. Those artists received training in puppetry from "Together We Can."

Notable works of the organisation include; self-defence training workshops for women, sign language musical films for the deaf and dumb among others.

 

British Council celebrates women / Together we can

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

2h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

2h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

3h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who holds the key to Russia's atomic bomb?

Who holds the key to Russia's atomic bomb?

Now | Videos
Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

6m | Videos
Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

6m | Videos
Bangladesh producing most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

Bangladesh producing most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

11m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh