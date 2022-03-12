‘Together we can’ to host musical puppet show at WOW

"Together we can" is set to stage Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed's directorial musical puppet show based on the lives of inspiring women living in different districts of Bangladesh at Women of the World Festival (WOW) organised by the British Council.

The musical is set to be staged across different districts of Bangladesh to spread awareness among people.

The commencement of this year's WOW Festival slated for 8 January was halted due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The festival kicked off on Saturday (12 March).

Photo: Courtesy

"Together We Can," in association with British Council's WOW, is also hosting a self-defence training workshop for women and people with disabilities in five divisional cities outside the capital from 12 March.

The organisation emphasises the social responsibilities of an artist since its inception.

Photo: Courtesy

Each production of "Together We Can" focuses on establishing the rights of people with disabilities, the rehabilitation process and ensuring the rights and social safety of women and children.

Earlier, "Together We Can" staged a puppet theatre "Mukti Aloy Aloy", by disabled artists, adapted from a true story of a disabled woman, at WOW.

Directed by Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, CRP Savar's especially talented disabled artists participated as puppeteers in the show. Those artists received training in puppetry from "Together We Can."

Notable works of the organisation include; self-defence training workshops for women, sign language musical films for the deaf and dumb among others.