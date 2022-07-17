Tisha and Farooki release daughter's picture on anniversary

National Award-winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and renowned film-maker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki have celebrated their 12th marriage anniversary on Saturday (16 July).

To mark the occasion, Tisha posted three pictures of their daughter, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, on her verified Facebook page.

In her post, she wrote, "We have now spent 12 years together. Alhamdulillah, our daughter is the best gift we have received in our married life. Praise be to Allah, and please pray for us."

This is the first time the couple has revealed their daughter's picture on social media.

Farooki and Tisha tied the knot on 16 July, 2010. They welcomed their first child on 5 January this year.

