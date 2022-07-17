Tisha and Farooki release daughter's picture on anniversary

Splash

UNB
17 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 11:24 am

Related News

Tisha and Farooki release daughter's picture on anniversary

This is the first time the couple has revealed their daughter's picture on social media

UNB
17 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 11:24 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

National Award-winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and renowned film-maker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki have celebrated their 12th marriage anniversary on Saturday (16 July).

To mark the occasion, Tisha posted three pictures of their daughter, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, on her verified Facebook page.

In her post, she wrote, "We have now spent 12 years together. Alhamdulillah, our daughter is the best gift we have received in our married life. Praise be to Allah, and please pray for us."

This is the first time the couple has revealed their daughter's picture on social media.

Farooki and Tisha tied the knot on 16 July, 2010. They welcomed their first child on 5 January this year.
 

Nusrat Imrose Tisha / Mostafa Sarwar Farooki / lham Nusrat Farooki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

43m | Videos
Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

1h | Videos
73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

1h | Videos
China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD