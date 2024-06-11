TikToker Prince Mamun arrested in rape case

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 11:18 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Abdullah Al Mamun, a popular social media personality known as "Prince Mamun," was arrested by the police yesterday night (10 June) in Daudkandi, Cumilla, following a rape allegation brought on by Laila Akhter Farhad.

According to Officer-in-Charge Mozammel Hoque from Daudkandi police station, Mamun was arrested based on a request from Dhaka Cantonment Police. 

The arrest took place at Daudkandi Toll Plaza, after which Mamun was transferred to the Dhaka Cantonment police station, reports local media. 

The rape case was lodged against Prince Mamun by Laila at the Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka, where she accused him of sexually assaulting her while promising to marry her.

Laila told local media she met Mamun on Facebook three years ago and he had promised to marry her. Mamun started living in Laila's residence on 7 January 2022, with his parents occasionally visiting.

Despite Laila's repeated requests for marriage, Mamun allegedly postponed the decision. On 14 March, when Laila insisted on marriage again, Mamun reportedly became furious and forcibly raped her, accompanied by verbal abuse.

The case is currently under investigation, and Prince Mamun is expected to appear before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka today (11 June), as confirmed by OC Shahinur Rahman.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

