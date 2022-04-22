Telefilm based on ‘Shada Private’ to air on Eid-Ul-Fitr

BongoBD is gearing up to release a light hearted comedy for their Eid-Ul-Fitr TV programming. Actor Tariq Anam Khan will play the character of Bazlur Rahman in the telefilm directed by Ashiqur Rahman. The cast features Irfan Sajjad, Farhana Mithu, Moushumi Hamid and many more. The production is an adaptation of the titular novel by fiction writer Isteaque Ahmed.

The plot revolves around Bazlur Rahman who has just been promoted to the post of General Manager (GM). As per company policy, he is now entitled to a private car. However, Bazlur Rahman is restless because the powers that be are dragging their feet on their end of the bargain.

Bazlur jumps the gun and hires a driver named Selim. The hapless protagonist then starts attending his office with his driver and without a car, precipitating a light-hearted comedy of errors.