Teaser out for Shakib Khan's 'Priyotoma'

The first look of Shakib Khan starring "Priyotoma" has been unveiled with a captivating glimpse of the protagonist's belligerent entry to the much-awaited romantic action film of the year.

The short teaser of the movie was unveiled on Saturday (17 June) from the official Facebook account of Shakib Khan.

The 30-second teaser raised the bar of expectation among Shakib Khan fans, leaving them waiting for the release of the movie this Eid-ul-Adha.

The teaser has already garnered 1 million views on Facebook.

Written by Faruk Hossain and directed by Himel Ashraf, the shooting for "Priyotoma" has already been completed.

Shakib's last film called "Leader: Amie Bangladesh" came to theatres during Eid-ul-Fitr and received a record-breaking response from the audience.

"Priyotoma" also features Idhika Paul, Kazi Hayat, Shahiduzzaman Salim, Elina Shammi, Don, and many others.