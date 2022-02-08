Teaser dropped for the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
08 February, 2022

&#039;Better Call Saul&#039; expected to drop in the first quarter of 2022. Photo: Collected
'Better Call Saul' expected to drop in the first quarter of 2022. Photo: Collected

A brand new teaser trailer of the final season of "Breaking Bad" prequel "Better Call Saul" has been unveiled on the official Better Call Saul Twitter Page.

However, the dates have not been disclosed yet.

The teaser focuses on Leonel and Marco Salamanca.

The twins first appeared in "Breaking Bad," made a remarkable presence throughout the previous seasons of "Better Call Saul"

The teaser of the season 6 of the highly anticipated series showed "the cousins" walking through "Lalo's" house, after the vicious ending of season 5, in their signature silhouettes paired with shiny boots.

All the on-duty officers kept their gaze low as the fearsome killers passed them.

The teaser is accompanied with the caption "Mark your Calendar," but does not reveal a date. However, in the video a worker has laid out tags bearing letters "D" and "R" at the crime scene.

According to the theories of eagle eyed fans, the series will drop on 18 April; as D signifies April and R refers to date 18.

Earlier, AMC revealed that the series will drop in the first quarter of 2022.  

"Better Call Saul" is the spinoff of "Breaking Bad" which made Bob Odenkirk immensely popular among audiences.

The five seasons of "Better Call Saul" bagged a huge number of award nominations including 39 Emmy Award nominations, three Critics' Choice Awards nominations, and four Golden Globe nominations.  

