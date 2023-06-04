Teaser of cyber-thriller ‘Antarjal’ out

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 02:18 pm

The teaser trailer of cyber-thriller "Antarjal" was released yesterday.

Director of the movie, Dipankar Dipon shared the teaser of his highly anticipated cyber-thriller on his social media handle on Saturday (3 June).

In the trailer, a masked hacker can be seen trying to create unrest in the country and cyber security officers trying to get to the end of the chaos. 

The film features Siam Ahmed, Bidya Sinha Mim, ABM Sumon, and Sunerah Binte Kamal in the central roles.

According to reports the film took almost two years to complete its shooting.

The film is set to release in many other countries including Bangladesh in this Eid-ul-Azha.

 

 

