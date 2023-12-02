Taylor Swift will earn over $100 million from Spotify this year

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 December, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:32 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift will earn over $100 million from Spotify this year

Spotify announced that Taylor had racked up 26.1 billion streams globally on the service since 1 January

Hindustan Times
02 December, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:32 pm
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift will earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone in 2023, according to calculations based on her leading number of streams for the year posted by the streaming giant in its year-end Wrapped tally. 

Late last month, Taylor was named Spotify's top-streamed artist of 2023.

According to a report by Billboard, Taylor's 26.1 billion streams amount to about $97 million in recorded music royalties. And the year's not even done yet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per the report, when estimating Taylor Swift's total streams through December, that number would swell to 27.2 billion, amounting to recorded music royalties of $101 million through the end of the year from Spotify alone and add in publishing revenue, and Taylor's music will have earned about $131 million on Spotify by the end of the year.

While Spotify is the world's largest streaming service, it is hardly the only one. The Billboard report estimated that Taylor's total earnings from streaming could be nearly $200 million for 2023 alone.

As part of its annual year-end Wrapped rundown on 29 November, Spotify announced that Taylor had racked up 26.1 billion streams globally on the service since 1 January, topping the likes of Bad Bunny as well as The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

This didn't exactly come as a surprise considering the ongoing success of her 2022 album, Midnights, as well as two chart-topping re-recordings: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), the latter of which racked up a whopping 375.49 million on-demand official streams in its first week, as per the Billboard report.

Moreover, Taylor's year on Spotify tops any artist ever on the platform – now 15 years since launching. When Bad Bunny was announced as the top Wrapped artist in the prior three years, he had 18.5 billion streams in 2022, 9.1 billion in 2021 and 8.3 billion streams in 2020.

Taylor Swift / Pop-star / Music / Spotify

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

6h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

6h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

6h | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

2h | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

3h | TBS Markets
Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

21h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

17h | TBS Economy