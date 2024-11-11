Taylor Swift triumphs at MTV Europe Music Awards

Splash

BSS/AFP
11 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:27 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift triumphs at MTV Europe Music Awards

BSS/AFP
11 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:27 pm
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Taylor Swift led the way at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester on Sunday, picking up four awards on a night dominated by female artists, including Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter.

The ceremony's 30th edition, which brought the biggest names in world music to northwest England, saw Swift take home trophies for best artist, best live, best US act and best video for her collaboration with Post Malone in "Fortnight".

In a pre-recorded message, Swift expressed sadness for not being able to attend in person but said the honour was "just unbelievable".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tyla won three awards, including for best R&B, while Carpenter won for best song.

British singer Rita Ora hosted the awards, which were held in Britain for the seventh time.

Swift, whose ongoing "Eras" tour is the most lucrative in history, was nominated in seven categories following the release this year of her 11th album "The Tortured Poets Department".

In the best artist category she went up against compatriots Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, and British star Raye, who won a record six gongs at this year's Brit Awards.

Carpenter, one of the stars of the summer with her hit "Please Please Please", completed the list of nominees.

While Swift won that category, Carpenter's "Espresso" took best song, outshining Eilish's "Birds of a Feather", Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em","Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" and "We Can't Be Friends" by Ariana Grande.

As with the US music industry's Grammy awards, Latino artists, including stars such as Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and Colombian Karol G were left out of the top categories this year despite their global hits.

Both were contenders in the best Latin field, alongside Shakira, who has revived her career with the hit "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53", about her separation from ex-footballer Gerard Pique.

Other artists who picked up awards in Manchester included Lisa of the ultra-popular K-pop group Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Eminem and Liam Gallagher.

Busta Rhymes received a global icon award.

This was the first MTV Europe Music Awards since 2022 after last year's edition, to be held near Paris, was cancelled because of the war between Israel and Hamas.

 

Taylor Swift / Sabrina Carpenter / MTV Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

21h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

55m | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

1h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

2h | Videos
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

2h | Videos