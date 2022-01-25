Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn over claim she doesn’t write her own songs

Taylor Swift, one of the biggest singer-songwriters in the music industry has responded on Twitter to Damon Albarn, the lead singer of "Blur" and "Gorillaz", who claimed Swift "doesn't write her own songs" in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this," wrote Taylor on Twitter.

"I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. Wow."

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," she added.

When the interviewer stated Taylor Swift co-writes her song, Damon responded, "That doesn't count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different from writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

During the interview, Damon also explained why he prefers Billie Eilish over Taylor.

"A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother," said Damon,

"I'm more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It's just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she's exceptional," he added.

Damon humbly apologised and said his comment has been misinterpreted saying he would never "discredit" Taylor's work.

Responding to Taylor's tweet, Damon wrote "I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

Damon received backlash from other musicians for his comment on Taylor.

Jack Antanoff, the Bleachers frontman who has previously produced Tylor's song tweeted, "I've never met Damon Albarn and he's never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in…if you were there, cool go off. If not, maybe shut the fuck up?"

"Writing songs with songwriters means you're a songwriter," tweeted "Chasing after you" singer Maren Morris.