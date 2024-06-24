Taylor Swift performs 'The Black Dog' for the first time

Splash

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:48 am

Taylor Swift at Eras Tour concert. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift at Eras Tour concert. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift sang 'The Black Dog' from her latest album for the very first time at the Eras Tour concert in London.

At London's Wembley Stadium, the 'Love Story' singer's passionate performance came on during the surprise song segment of the concert. The singer even told the crowd, "I've never played this one live before."

Swift had performed the song in a long orange dress while seated at a piano. In May, the song itself had reached the 25th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The track was also mashed with 'Red' album's 'Come back…be here' and Midnight's 'Maroon.'

