Taylor Swift forgets lyrics to 'Champagne Problems', swifties dub show

After forgetting the lyrics, Taylor Swift burst into laughter and said, ‘And you thought you came here to see a professional’

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour on Thursday, November 9, after a two-month hiatus.

During her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she made a gaffe mid-performance, causing her to start the song over. The 33-year-old singer fumbled on the piano while forgetting the lyrics to her song Champagne Problems. A video of the hilarious moment went viral on TikTok. In the clip, she can be seen being confused over the lyrics of Champagne Problems. Soon after forgetting the words, the Cruel Summer singer laughed it off, saying, "I've had two months off."

In the TikTok video, Swift can be heard explaining to the audience, "I've practised this so many times before tonight." However, before playing the song from the beginning, she joked, "And you thought you came here to see a professional." The audience then laughed along as she resumed the song. Social media users found the video amusing as one commented, "She should have a little bloopers segment at the end of the Eras movie."

Another said while referring to one of Swift's song lyrics, "Missed the opportunity to say 'I think there's been a glitch.'" One more user said, "You are! Just bask in that professionalism that no one has." Yet another fan quipped, "Errors Tour." One more wrote, "This is why she's one of the best to ever do it."

The singer recently announced the cancellation of the second Eras Tour show in Argentina on Friday citing bad weather. On her social media platforms, she released a statement saying, "I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina later!"

