Taylor Swift chokes on a bug while performing 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug during her performance in London. The singer was in the middle of the chorus bits of the 10 minute-version of All Too Well at the Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium, when she paused for a moment to cough.

She continued to sing just a few seconds later.

In a video uploaded by fan pages on X, Taylor was seen in a shimmery red outfit as she belted out the chorus portion of All Too Well. During this moment, a bug flew into her mouth and she had to pause. "I just swallowed a bug, keep singing," she said. She was then seen leaning over to the side and coughing.

The singer quickly regained her composure and continued with the performance.

🚨| Full video of Taylor Swift swallowing a bug at Night 3 of 'The Eras Tour' in London! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/chRTWm1E07— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 24, 2024

Last year in June, Taylor was at the Chicago's Soldier Field concert when she swallowed a bug. She started coughing and turned away from the audience, which went silent after she placed her hand over her mouth. "I swallowed a bug I'm so sorry...oh, delicious! Is there any chance none of you saw that? It's fine... I swallowed it. This is gonna happen again tonight. There's so many bugs," she joked.

Taylor also brought out her boyfriend Travis Kelce during the concert for a surprise appearance on stage.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was on stage during the transition skit ahead of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart performance, in a black suit with a black hat. Several Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Adam Scott, Cate Blanchett, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant also attended the concert.