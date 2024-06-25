Taylor Swift chokes on a bug while performing 'All Too Well'

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:59 am

Related News

Taylor Swift chokes on a bug while performing 'All Too Well'

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:59 am
Screengrab of Taylor Swift choking from video.
Screengrab of Taylor Swift choking from video.

Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug during her performance in London. The singer was in the middle of the chorus bits of the 10 minute-version of All Too Well at the Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium, when she paused for a moment to cough.

She continued to sing just a few seconds later.

In a video uploaded by fan pages on X, Taylor was seen in a shimmery red outfit as she belted out the chorus portion of All Too Well. During this moment, a bug flew into her mouth and she had to pause. "I just swallowed a bug, keep singing," she said. She was then seen leaning over to the side and coughing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The singer quickly regained her composure and continued with the performance.

Last year in June, Taylor was at the Chicago's Soldier Field concert when she swallowed a bug. She started coughing and turned away from the audience, which went silent after she placed her hand over her mouth. "I swallowed a bug I'm so sorry...oh, delicious! Is there any chance none of you saw that? It's fine... I swallowed it. This is gonna happen again tonight. There's so many bugs," she joked.

Taylor also brought out her boyfriend Travis Kelce during the concert for a surprise appearance on stage.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was on stage during the transition skit ahead of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart performance, in a black suit with a black hat. Several Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Adam Scott, Cate Blanchett, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant also attended the concert.

Taylor Swift / Eras Tour / concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

1h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

1h | Videos
Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

3h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

13h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

14h | Videos