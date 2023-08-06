Taylor Swift adds Canada tour dates after Trudeau plea

Splash

BSS/AFP
06 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 12:10 pm

Taylor Swift and Justin Trudeau. Photo: BSS
Taylor Swift and Justin Trudeau. Photo: BSS

US superstar Taylor Swift announced Thursday several Toronto dates for her much-hyped world tour after a plea from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to skip Canada.

Concert sponsor Rogers Communications said in a statement that Swift will perform six shows as part of her "Eras Tour" in Canada's largest city, and that tickets would soon go on sale for the November 2024 dates.

Swift herself also posted on Instagram: "Turns out it's NOT the end of an era."

"Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024," she said, with a photo listing the Canada stops as November 14-16 and 21-23.

US singer Gracie Abrams, the daughter of film director J.J. Abrams, will also be performing, Swift added.

Swift's initial snub of Canada when the tour schedule was first announced had greatly disappointed her Canadians fans, and Trudeau apparently could not shake it off.

In a tweet referencing the lyrics of Swift's songs, Trudeau last month urged her to fill the blank space and perform in America's neighbor to the north.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you," Trudeau said in a message on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that quickly went viral. "So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

The artist had just announced the addition of new dates through 2024 to her consistently sold-out tour, which began in March in Arizona.

She'd planned more than 100 concerts in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but not Canada. The bad blood risked turning Swift into something of an anti-hero in famously nice Canada.

In June, a conservative lawmaker also lamented what he called the singer's lack of respect for the country and similarly implored her to save some dates for Canada.

Swift's turnaround was the top story in most Canadian media on Thursday.

She last came to Canada in 2018.

