A Tale of Two Sisters nominated for ICFT-Unesco Gandhi Medal

Jaya Ahsan starrer 'A Tale of Two SIsters', a Bangladesh government grant film directed by Akram Khan, has been nominated for the ICFT-Unesco Gandhi Medal. Given by the International Film Festival of India's (IFFI), the award recognises films that best reflect Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence.

Ahsan posted on Facebook to share the news on Thursday.

Photo: Collected

"I feel very honoured and elated that the government grant film 'Nakshikanthar Jomin' ('A Tale of Two Sisters') directed by Akram Khan has been nominated for the ICFT-Unesco Gandhi Medal in the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI)," the post read.

The film's world premiere will be on 25 November at the 53rd IFFI.

Photo: Collected

"A film from Bangladesh has been nominated for the first time for this award since it began in 1994. Why I am really happy that the film got nominated is because it is adapted from the novella by my favourite novelist Hasan Azizul Huq," Jaya Ahsan wrote.

The storyline of 'A Tale of Two Sisters' is based on the 1971 Liberation War.

The film also reigns in the first place in the list of eight other nominees from Tajikistan for 'Fortune', Bulgaria for 'Mother', India for 'Naanu Kusuma', 'Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009' and 'The Kashmir Files', Iran for 'Nargest', Brazil and Portugal for 'Paloma', and Canada for 'White Dog'.