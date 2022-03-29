The tale of a ragtag DU Dance Squad catching global appreciation

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:52 pm

Members of DU&#039;s FBS Dance Squad. Photo: Courtesy
Members of DU's FBS Dance Squad. Photo: Courtesy

Have you ever imagined that your performance at a university club would be recognised globally? 

The members of "FBS Dance Squad," the official dance club of Dhaka University's Faculty of Business Studies, made headlines for their performance on the "Peacemaker" series theme song "Do you wanna taste it"  after it was shared by James Gunn, the director himself.  Later on, it was shared by John Cena. 

The viral clip was the last part of their flash mob created to mark the 5th anniversary of the club. 

James Gunn's superhero series "Peacemaker" starring John Cena in lead premiered on HBO Max on 13 January.

 "When I woke up in the morning my friends were sending me screenshots that our performance on 'Peacemaker' has been shared by James Gunn. I thought it was a prank but turns out It was shared from James's Gunn verified Facebook account," said Jawad Chowdhury Jami who choreographed the peacemaker part, the last part of their Flash Mob.

"I didn't make many changes to the original steps of the theme song except a few subtle ones to make it easier for everyone," he added. 

 "I become the present of the club on Saturday and on Thursday (24 March) I heard that our video has been shared by James Gunn. It felt surreal to me," shared founding member and President Samantha Saif Kristy. 

"Our clip went viral even before we uploaded a teaser of the video," said Samantha. 

The clip shared by one of the spectators during the performance gets viral and eventually gets uploaded on Twitter by James Gunn. 

"When James Gunn shared the low-resolution clip shared by a spectator, we geared up to release the better version of the last part. We have already uploaded the peacemaker part and will upload the whole song soon," said Jawad.   

James then shared the better version of the video on his official Twitter handle. 

When asked if they ever imagined their flash mob would be acknowledged by international artists, Jawad said, "Every year we include trendy songs in our flash mobs. Since 'Peacemaker' is a hit superhero series, I thought including the 'Peacemaker' theme song in our flashmob would make it captivating. The total flash mob was choreographed by nine people. I never expected the last part choreographed by me would stir such a huge noise."

"The 'Peacemaker' theme song included all the members of the series. Our mob also included almost all the members of the club. Everyone paid an equal amount of dedication to perfect all the dance steps.  

When asked what dance forms they pursue, Samantha said they follow both contemporary and traditional dance forms. 

