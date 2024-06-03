Tahsan performs in Sydney

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
03 June, 2024

Tahsan. Photo: Courtesy
Tahsan. Photo: Courtesy

On 1 June 2024, the stage of New South Wales University's Science Theatre in Sydney was illuminated with the presence of renowned Bangladeshi singer Tahsan Khan, marking an unforgettable event titled "Aarong.com presents Tahsan Khan Live in Sydney." 

This concert, orchestrated by Remians Australia, a collective of former students from Dhaka Residential Model College, Sydney, in collaboration with Aarong.com, Bangladesh's premier fashion and lifestyle brand, witnessed an unparalleled fusion of melody and culture, reads a press release. 

The anticipation for Tahsan's performance surged within the Bangladeshi community in Sydney, resulting in a sold-out event weeks in advance. As the curtains rose, Tahsan Khan mesmerised the audience with his soul-stirring renditions of beloved classics, casting a spell reverberating throughout the venue and impacting all in attendance.

Under the expert guidance of Remians Australia, the event seamlessly blended music and heritage, reinforcing cultural bonds among the Bangladeshi expatriate community in Sydney. Tahsan Khan's performance served as a catalyst for unity, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among attendees.

In addition to the captivating musical journey led by Tahsan Khan, the event showcased the rich tapestry of Bangladeshi culture through a fashion extravaganza titled "Trendsetter Expo." The elegant display of Jamdani sarees, meticulously crafted to perfection, showcased Bangladesh's heritage and craftsmanship to the world stage. Complementing the fashion showcase were mesmerizing performances by local artists, adding a vibrant touch to the cultural experience and leaving the audience enthralled.

