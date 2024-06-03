Tahsan-Mithila starrer 'Baaji' to release on Chorki this Eid-ul-Adha

The story revolves around betting on cricket and its aftermath. 

Tahsan and Mithila. Photo: Collected
Tahsan and Mithila. Photo: Collected

After much anticipation, singer and actor Tahsan Khan is making his OTT debut with, 'Baaji.'

The web series is directed by Arifur Rahman. It will be released as Eid content on the local streaming platform Chorki. 'Baaji' will see Tahsan as a cricketer.

The story revolves around betting on cricket and its aftermath. 

Faces appearing alongside Tahsan in the series are Mim Mantasha, Manoj Pramanik, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shahadat Hossain, Partha Sheikh, Tasnuva Tisha, Abrar Athar, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, etc.

"This web series will be the first one in Bangladesh which is about cricket," said Director Arifur Rahman. "Everyone in the web series has cooperated a lot. Even Tahsan has given ample time before shooting which impact you can clearly see on the screen," he added.
 

 

