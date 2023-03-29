Syndicate spin-off Myself Allen Swapan to hit Chorki this Eid

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Myself Allen Swapan', a Syndicate spinoff, will be releasing on Chorki this Eid-ul-Fitr. The series is directed by Shihah Shaheen, and stars Nasir Uddin Khan as the protagonist.

'Syndicate',  a crime-thriller, was also directed by Shihab Shaheen, and starred Afran Nisho, Nazifa Tushi, Tasnia Farin, Rashed Mamun Apu, Shatabdi Wadud and Nasir Uddin Ahmed Khan. It was released on Chorki last Eid-ul-Adha. The series broke streaming records at the time. 

Syndicate followed the story of a corrupt banking syndicate. 'Myself Allen Swapan' follows the story of Allen Swapan, who was the breakout character of the series. 

