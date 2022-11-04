Swarnomoyi to be staged at Shilpakala

'Swarnomoyi', is a play regarding the lesser known love story of Swarnomoyi and Bhuiya Isha Khan's – one of the legendary Baro Bhuiyans.

Dhaka based theatre troupe Natyadhara will perform the play in the Pariksan theatre hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 4 November. The play has been written by Gazi Rahisul Islam Tamal and directed by Leetu Sakhawat.

Ataur Rahman and the Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Inam will be present at the event. Theatre workers from both Bangladesh and India will be there as well.

It is said that Isha Khan married Swarnomoiy forcibly, converting her to Islam against her will.

"While trying to find out whether there was actually any love between Swarnomoyi and Isha Khan, more communal conflicts than love between them was discovered. That story has been upheld in this Swarnomoiy. As a director myself, this aspect of the story attracted me more," said Leetu.

Young playwright Gazi Rahisul Islam Tamal will debut his career through this play.

"Because Swarnamoyi's and Isha Khan's love story is not well known in history, we had to rely mostly on the stories people tell each other about it to be able to stage it," said Tamal.

Besides Tamal and Leetu, Riyad, Dipanwita, Parvez, Mahbub, Rafiqul, Chanda, Rubel, Hafsa, Haseeb, Bayezid, Ankan and Rai will act in various roles in the play.

