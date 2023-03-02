Super Mario Bros. movie release date moved up

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:54 am

Super Mario Bros. movie release date moved up

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:54 am
Super Mario Bros. movie release date moved up

The domestic release date of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, along with 60 other markets worldwide, has been moved from 7 April to 5 April. The movie will be released in a number of additional markets after its initial theatrical release, including Japan on 28 April.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie could have a strong opening weekend at the box office when it opens in April given that Mario is the most well-known video game IP and that the marketing for the movie has received generally positive reviews.

After the critically panned live-action adaptation from 1993, The Super Mario Bros. Movie might be the cinematic smash that the well-known video game characters need.

The Super Mario Bros. stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen. The movie was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and written by Matthew Fogel. 

