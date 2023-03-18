Super Mario Bros Movie can make at least $85M – $90M in the first 5 days

Illumination/Universal/Nintendo's 'Super Mario Bros Movie' has officially entered tracking, ahead of its Easter weekend release. The animated movie is expected to gross between $85 million and $90 million over its opening weekend of Wednesday through Sunday and that estimate is on the cautious side.

'Super Mario Bros' might have a triple-digit opening over five days given how enthusiastically fans have responded to the trailers, but tracking accuracy is still recovering from the epidemic.

The film, now popular with both boys and girls under the age of 12, is expected to win over families and is also popular with young men under the age of 25 who are gamers.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the movie, which stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.