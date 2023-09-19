Suborna Morsheada's solo exhibition 'Introspect' begins at AFD

Suborna Morsheada's 4th solo exhibition titled 'Introspect' began on 16 September at the La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka. The 13-day show will be open everyday from 3 pm to 9 pm until 29 September.

The exhibition, curated by ASM Rezaur Rahman, showcases a collection of 50 selected artworks based on a wide range of media, including etching, lithography, wood engraving, acrylic and cyanotype.

Suborna is a graduate of the Department of Printmaking at Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts. 'Introspect' depicts the stages of human development, mirroring the changing seasons and the ever-evolving landscape. Love is an integral part of her art.

Her works also have been showcased in number of exhibitions at home and abroad including the 10th Ulsan International Woodcut Print Biennial 2022, South Korea; Documenta Fifteen 2022, Germany; 17th Asian Art Biennial 2016, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka; Chobi Mela 2018 organized by Drik and Pathshala; Young Artist Art Exhibition (2016, 2018, 2022), Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka among many. Suborna won the Kibria Young Printmaker Best Award in 2016 and the Berger Best Young Painter Award in 2018.