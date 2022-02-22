Street Drama ‘Blooded Thursday’ performed in DU

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 03:00 pm
22 February, 2022

The street play directed by Promiti Karmakar and Newaz Shariful was an open show for all to commemorate International Mother Language Day and Language Martyrs' Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Street drama "Blooded Thursday" organised by Dhaka University Cultural Society (DUCS) was performed on Dhaka University campus on 21 February in remembrance of the language martyrs.

The street play directed by Promiti Karmakar and Newaz Shariful was an open show for all to commemorate International Mother Language Day and Language Martyrs' Day.  

"This is our initiative to remind our generation of the greatness of our own history and language by re-visualizing the history of Ekushey," said Promiti Karmakar.

DUCS President Hillol Shekhar Samaddar said, "21st February is our pride, our courage, our motivation for not bowing our head. This is our special tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the right to preserve the honour of their mother tongue. "

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary Shishir Mahmood said, "Language and culture are an integral part of each other. Cultural activists in this land have always protested against injustice through cultural activities. We want that courage and that cultural value to be reflected in this young generation. We kindly request you to do your best to preserve and practice our identity through our healthy tradition and culture. "

The drama was staged twice in front of the Central Library of the university at 3pm and at the TSC ground at 4:30pm.

It starred Nayan Das Hridoy, Nur-e-Taj Jahan Tanwi, Marien Das, Tanzim Ahmed, Tania Mustari, Fairuz, Shakib Khan, Ankon Joya Das, Bijaya Brishti, Talha Jahan Pranto, Kalina Das Labanya, Tahmina Taj, Jayanto Bhowmik and Devajyoti Biswas.

