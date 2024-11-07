'Stranger Things' season 5 set for 2025 release

On Wednesday, Netflix released a fresh teaser for Stranger Things season 5 as a present for Stranger Things Day. This day is typically observed on November 6, the day Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers vanished from Hawkins, Indiana.

There were several enticing confirmations with the teaser.

Notably, the last season of the massively popular streaming series will debut in 2025. Although fans were worried about more delays due to the Hollywood actor and writer's strike, they can breathe easy now knowing that the remainder of the episodes will air next year.

There will also be a time jump in the story's development. Given that the performers are already significantly older than when season 4 was filmed, Ross Duffer, the series' co-creator alongside brother Matt, had previously hinted during a 2022 interview with TV Line that such a thing would be inescapable. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that," he explained.

The fall of 1987 will now mark the start of Season 5. The events of season 4 started in March 1986. Will, Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will were standing in a field when we last saw the gang.

As Max (Sadie Sink) remained comatose in the hospital, the actress made a mysterious comment about her character journey in season 5: "They love having me run. That's all I'll say."