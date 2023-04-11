Stranger Things animated series coming to Netflix

Stranger Things creators are building a new animated series set in the TV universe. Netflix has commissioned an untitled series by the Duffer brothers.

Stranger Things cast. Photo: Collected
Stranger Things cast. Photo: Collected

Even though the global hit series Stranger Things is set to end next year, the sci-fi series universe will still be around. Netflix has ordered a new untitled animated series set in the same universe by the creators, the Duffer Brothers. They will be executive producing the new show through their Upside Down Pictures banner, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and Eric Robles. No new details about the upcoming series have been revealed as yet.

In a statement, Matt and Ross Duffer shared, "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues."

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. It has gone on to become the streaming platform's most popular original series since its debut. Stranger Things revolves around the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, a fictional place in the US that is beset with paranormal activities and even has an alternate dimension called the Upside Down.

The fifth and final season was announced in February 2022 and is expected to premiere sometime next year. Besides the new animated series, Netflix also has plans for another live-action spinoff series and a stage show from the Stranger Things universe. It is unclear which character the spinoff will follow, however, the Duffer brothers have shared that it will not be focused on fan-favourite characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington.

Last month, it was unveiled that the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow will premiere in London's West End in late 2023. Set in Hawkins, 1959, the play is based on an original story by the Duffers and writers Kate Trefry and Jack Thorne. The new play will be directed by Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin. It will feature the characters from the show including Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel.

