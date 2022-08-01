‘Stranger Things’ actor Jamie Campbell praised for opening up about addiction

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has garnered praise and support for publicly discussing his struggles with addiction.

The British actor, who plays the lead antagonist Vecna in Netflix's colossal hit show "Stranger Things," has penned on his social media handle that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety.

Jamie also shared his dreadful experience with addiction and how he had made mistakes and hurt his near ones due to his addiction.

"Twelve and a half years ago I was active in addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually, I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life," wrote Jamie.

The actor also gave a powerful message that each day can give a chance for redemption and build a new life.

"But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow," Penned Jamie.

"For anyone who wakes up thinking "oh god not again" I promise you there's a way. I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober," he added.

A spokesperson for addiction charity Turning Point Nat Travis told the BBC of the positive impacts such an A-listed celebrity opening up about struggles with addiction could have on others and make "it a little less scary" for people to speak out about their problems and seek help.

"A figure like Jamie being able to come out and do this helps people to identify that it could happen to anybody," she said.

