Steven Yeun joins Bong Joon Ho’s Warner Bros. sci-fi movie

Splash

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Steven Yeun joins Bong Joon Ho’s Warner Bros. sci-fi movie

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:41 am
Photo Caption: Steven Yeun and Bong Joon Ho PHOTO: collected
Photo Caption: Steven Yeun and Bong Joon Ho PHOTO: collected

Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun (Invincible) and Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer), who worked previously on a Netflix feature Okja (2017), are reuniting for the director's next sci-fi thriller at Warner Bros.

Yeun will join the cast that also features Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Pattinson. The project, whose title has not yet been decided, will be based on Edward Ashton's book Mickey7.

Bong will write, direct and produce through his Offscreen company with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, who produced Okja.

Steven Yeun / Bong Joon Ho / Warner Bros

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

1h | Panorama
First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

1h | Wheels
In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

31m | Wheels
Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

1d | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

1d | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

1d | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty