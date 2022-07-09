Steven Yeun joins Bong Joon Ho’s Warner Bros. sci-fi movie

Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun (Invincible) and Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer), who worked previously on a Netflix feature Okja (2017), are reuniting for the director's next sci-fi thriller at Warner Bros.

Yeun will join the cast that also features Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Pattinson. The project, whose title has not yet been decided, will be based on Edward Ashton's book Mickey7.

Bong will write, direct and produce through his Offscreen company with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, who produced Okja.