Stephen King’s ‘It’ to receive a prequel origin story on HBO Max

A prequel to 'It' is currently in development by HBO Max, as reported by The Ankler.

The series is tentatively titled 'Welcome to Derry'. The plot will be set in the 1960s and will lead up to the events of It: Part One (2017). The story will also show the origins of supernatural antagonist Pennywise the Clown.

'It' was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990, featuring Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.

Director of both It: Part One and 2019's It: Part Two, Andy Muschietti, will be sharing producer duties alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. Sources report that the Muschiettis and Fuchs developed the story for the show, with Fuchs penning the script. Andy is already attached to directing the pilot episode should the production kick into high gear.

Stephen King's 'It' film franchise has collectively grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office.