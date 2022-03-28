Stars bring color, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet

Stars bring color, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet

Kristen Stewart rocked the Oscars red carpet in shorts and Timothee Chalamet went shirtless on Sunday as stars made a full-fledged return for Hollywood’s big night out

Kristen Stewart sporting Chanel. Photo: Getty Images Via BBC
Kristen Stewart sporting Chanel. Photo: Getty Images Via BBC

Kristen Stewart rocked the Oscars red carpet in shorts and Timothee Chalamet went shirtless on Sunday as stars made a full-fledged return for Hollywood's big night out after the seismic changes wrought by COVID-19.

Timothee Chalamet at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on 27 March, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
Timothee Chalamet at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on 27 March, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

Jake Gyllenhaal poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Jake Gyllenhaal poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

After last year's smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station last year due to the pandemic, Sunday's unbridled Oscars glamour at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.

Emilia Jones in Dolce &amp; Gabbana. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Emilia Jones in Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Olivia Colman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Olivia Colman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Jessica Chastain, Who bagged the Best Actress award for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, dazzled the carpet crowd in a two-toned Gucci dress, while actress Lupita Nyong'o's sparkling golden dress also turned heads.

Jessica Chastain. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Jessica Chastain. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

As the ceremony approached, more of the night's biggest stars strolled down the red carpet in their haute couture garbs.

Zendaya wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Photo: Reuters
Zendaya wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Photo: Reuters

Olivia Colman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Olivia Colman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Stewart, also a nominee for best actress, wore the black shorts as part of her Chanel outfit alongside fiancee Dylan Meyer.

She said that playing the late Princess Diana in "Spencer" brought on some unexpected emotions. "It just made me feel six feet tall and, like, happy," she told cable channel E!. "She's cool, she's fun and she touches you."

"Dune" star Chalamet also opted to show some skin, wearing only a short-cropped, glitzy blazer paired with dark pants and boots - and no shirt.

Jason Momoa, who also starred in best picture nominee "Dune," donned a blue-and-yellow pocket square in his Tuxedo in support of war-torn Ukraine.

Jason Momoa walking on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on 27 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Jason Momoa walking on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on 27 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

While Kristen Stewart and Timothee Chalamet rocked sleek black attires with a little bit of skin show, Billie Eilish took the ruffle trend to an extreme by wearing a black voluminous floor-length ruffled gown. Billie's full black dress paired with black hair gave a gothic vibe. Her bond themed song "No Time to Die" won the Best Song Award.

Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on 27 March, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on 27 March, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

After a scaled-down ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station last year, the Oscars have returned to their traditional venue, which will be filled to about three-quarters capacity with 2,500 guests, allowing for some social distancing.

"The Power of the Dog" star Kirsten Dunst, accompanied by partner and co-star Jesse Plemons, chose a ruffled red gown for the night..

Earlier in the day, Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis stepped onto the carpet in a neck-high, glittery Stella McCartney gown.

Jamie Lee Kurtis. Photo: Getty Image via Vogue
Jamie Lee Kurtis. Photo: Getty Image via Vogue

Curtis announced that during the ceremony she will present a special tribute to late TV and movie icon Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31, a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

"I am wearing Stella McCartney, who's an animal rights activist, as Betty White was," Curtis told ABC. "It felt like a perfect way to walk the walk and talk the talk."

Saniyya Sidney, the young actress who portrayed tennis superstar Venus Williams in the Oscar-nominated biopic "King Richard," stunned in an Armani Prive gown embroidered with floral motifs.

Saniyya Sidney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Saniyya Sidney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., 27 March, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Venus and SerenaWilliams at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on 27 March, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Reuters
Venus and SerenaWilliams at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on 27 March, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Reuters

"We talked about boyfriends, old boyfriends," she told cable channel E! about her interactions with tennis great Williams. "We talked about school and how growing up in Compton was like."

