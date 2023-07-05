Stanford University to offer course on singer Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift . Photo: Collected via Variety
Taylor Swift . Photo: Collected via Variety

Taylor Swift's fans have got a big reason to cheer for their favourite singer. As per a report in themessenger.com, Stanford University is offering a course on her titled "The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling with Taylor Swift Through the Eras".

The course was designed by a Stanford student named Ava Jeffs as part of the school's Student Initiated Course program.

"There are a handful of Student Initiated Courses offered per quarter. Student Initiated Courses are considered 'activity courses,' and allow students to explore areas of interest or enrichment." informed Stanford spokesperson Luisa Rapport.

Interestingly, the new course will be the second Swift-inspired course to be taught at the university. Earlier this year, students were offered a course titled "All Too Well (Ten Week Version)" at the university. It was based on Swift's song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)."

The course on Swift will be different from other courses in the sense that students will only be graded as either "satisfactory" or "non-satisfactory" and these grades won't impact their GPAs.

Jeffs who created the course interacted with The Mercury News and highlighted how the course will help the students.

"The whole goal of the class is to dive into the art of songwriting, exploring the interplay between literary references and lyricism and storytelling in Taylor Swift's entire discography, taking it one album at a time and trying to look at the evolution of using songwriting as a narrative form. It will draw parallels to classic works of literature and poetry in each album and gain a deeper understanding of the narrative power of music," said Jeffs.

Reportedly, Professor Mark McGurl of the university will be supervising academic integrity and grading for the course.

 

