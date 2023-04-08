SRK tops Time magazine’s most influential people poll

TBS report
08 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 03:11 pm

Shahrukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Shahrukh Khan. Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has just won the poll of Time magazine's 'Most Influential Person of 2023' list, trumping icons like Lionel Messi, Prince Harry and more. 

SRK won the title with 4 percent of 1.2 million readers' votes. This poll gives a chance to its readers to vote for influential figures that they believe deserve this prestigious honour. 

The second position with 3% of the vote went to the Iranian women protesting against the Islamic dictatorship in their country. Last year they won the poll of Person of the Year and Heroes of the Year. 

Third and fourth place went to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, each of whom earned about 1.9% of the vote.

Celebrities and note-worthy figures like athlete Lionel Messi, actor Michelle Yeoh, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were featured in this year's poll. 

King Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and an international icon adored by millions worldwide. In his decades-long career, he has featured in almost 100 films. His latest film "Pathaan" is one of the top grossing films of the year so far, collecting almost $130 million worldwide.

