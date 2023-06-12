SRK fans make new Guinness World Record ahead of Pathaan’s TV premiere

Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans from his residence at Mannat. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans from his residence at Mannat. Photo: Collected

A new Guinness World record was set by Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" fans just before the blockbuster movie's television premiere. 

On 10 June Shah Rukh Khan's 300 fans did the famous Shah Rukh Khan pose outside his residence as a tribute to the actor, reports India Today. 

The 57-year-old actor waved to his followers before greeting them with his trademark open-arms gesture, according to social media videos. He also performed the popular "Pathaan" song "Jhoome jo Pathaan" with his fans.

SRK Fans. Photo: Collected
SRK Fans. Photo: Collected

The record was created to honor the "Pathaan" television debut, which will take place on 18 June. 

"Pathaan" is the biggest hit of this year crossing over 1000 crore in global box office collections. 

Earlier on 25 January, "Pathaan" was released in India. Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after nearly four years in the Siddharth Anand directorial. He starred alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

 

