Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi to lead the podcast series Scammers

Anupam Tripathi, the breakout star of Squid Game, has been cast in 'Scammers', a new podcast series.

According to Deadline, Tripathi would play a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India, with the series chronicling his journey as he adopts a new identity.

'Scammers' is set in India, Detroit, and Silicon Valley and follows the adventures of three main characters led by Anupam Tripathi.

Created by writers and directors Vishnu Vallabhaneni (Dear White People) and Karan Sunil (Code-Switched); Scammers will primarily be produced by rising US-based production house Marginal MediaWorks.

In addition, B&C Content's Chris S. Lee (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil) will serve as a producing partner.