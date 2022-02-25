Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi to lead the podcast series Scammers

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:17 am

Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi to lead the podcast series Scammers

'Scammers' is set in India, Detroit, and Silicon Valley and follows the adventures of three main characters led by Anupam Tripathi

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:17 am
Anupam Tripathi. Photo: Collected
Anupam Tripathi. Photo: Collected

Anupam Tripathi, the breakout star of Squid Game, has been cast in 'Scammers', a new podcast series.

According to Deadline, Tripathi would play a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India, with the series chronicling his journey as he adopts a new identity. 

'Scammers' is set in India, Detroit, and Silicon Valley and follows the adventures of three main characters led by Anupam Tripathi.

Created by writers and directors Vishnu Vallabhaneni (Dear White People) and Karan Sunil (Code-Switched); Scammers will primarily be produced by rising US-based production house Marginal MediaWorks.

In addition, B&C Content's Chris S. Lee (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil) will serve as a producing partner.

