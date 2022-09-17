'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

The nine-episode survival drama offers a story of deeply unequal capitalist society, with cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. Photo: Collected

The director of Netflix's huge hit series 'Squid Game' said on Friday that he was in a dilemma over whether and how to revive dead characters as he prepared for a second season after making history at the Emmys last week.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series ever after its release last September, creating countless online memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarting sales of green tracksuits.

Hwang said he had already devised games to be played in the second season and was writing a script, but was in a dilemma over dead characters such as Ji-young and Sae-byeok.

The new season will be shot next year and released in 2024.

"I want to revive Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also died, so I'm thinking what to do," he told a joint news conference in Seoul with the drama's crew and cast.