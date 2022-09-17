'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

Splash

Reuters
17 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

Reuters
17 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:27 am
The nine-episode survival drama offers a story of deeply unequal capitalist society, with cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. Photo: Collected
The nine-episode survival drama offers a story of deeply unequal capitalist society, with cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. Photo: Collected

The director of Netflix's huge hit series 'Squid Game' said on Friday that he was in a dilemma over whether and how to revive dead characters as he prepared for a second season after making history at the Emmys last week.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series ever after its release last September, creating countless online memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarting sales of green tracksuits.

Hwang said he had already devised games to be played in the second season and was writing a script, but was in a dilemma over dead characters such as Ji-young and Sae-byeok.

The new season will be shot next year and released in 2024.

"I want to revive Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also died, so I'm thinking what to do," he told a joint news conference in Seoul with the drama's crew and cast.

 

Squid Games / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

47m | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

2h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

14h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

18h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

18h | Videos
An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

42m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters