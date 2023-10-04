Spotify Premium to include free access to audiobooks in UK, Australia

Splash

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Spotify Premium to include free access to audiobooks in UK, Australia

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 01:12 pm
Spotify recently launched its service in Bangladesh, and everyone has welcomed it with open arms, from artists to listeners. Photo :Reuters
Spotify recently launched its service in Bangladesh, and everyone has welcomed it with open arms, from artists to listeners. Photo :Reuters

Spotify SPOT.N said on Tuesday that users of its premium services in the UK and Australia would now have 15 hours of free access to audiobooks a month, with the feature expanding to the United States later this year.

The music streaming giant is looking to supplement its earnings with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts and audiobooks. The launch of its audiobook service in the United States last year challenged Amazon's Audible.

Spotify last year laid out plans to get one billion users by 2030 and reach $100 billion in annual revenue. The company had also previously promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks.

In July, Spotify raised prices for its premium plans across several countries including the United States and the UK.

The company said on Tuesday that subscribers will be able to choose from a catalog of over 150,000 audiobooks available as part of the existing Spotify Premium subscriptions, with the option to buy additional 10-hour allocations as top-ups.

Users must have a premium individual account or be the plan manager for their Family or Duo account in order to take advantage of this feature as of now, the company added.

Top News

Spotify / audiobook / Spotify audiobook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

10m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy