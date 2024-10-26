Spider-Man 4 releases in 2026

Sony Pictures has confirmed the release date for Spider-Man's next appearance in the MCU, revealing that the film will hit theaters on 24 July, 2026. As anticipated, Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi, will be leading the project following reports that he would take over after the Russo brothers took charge of the upcoming Avengers film.

The release date for Spider-Man 4 positions 2026 to be a massive summer for the MCU, with the film arriving two months after Avengers: Doomsday. This echoes the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which came out soon after Avengers: Endgame. It's also a packed period for Tom Holland, who is slated to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, set for release in July 2026 as well.

Little is known about the movie's plot, but it's expected to continue from where No Way Home ended. Tom Holland recently provided a few updates, confirming that filming is set to start in summer 2025.