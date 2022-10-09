South Korean army appears to want to enlist BTS members

UNB
09 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 11:34 am

South Korean army appears to want to enlist BTS members

UNB
09 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 11:34 am
South Korean army appears to want to enlist BTS members

South Korea's military appears to want to enlist members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it's "desirable" for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the country's military service.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalise its position on the issue.

Whether the band's seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

BTS / south korea / Military

