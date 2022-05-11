South India's Prabhas earns more than Khans of Bollywood

Splash

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

South India's Prabhas earns more than Khans of Bollywood

South blockbuster Baahubali's famed actor Prabhas is currently the highest-paid actor in India leaving behind the Khans of Bollywood

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:34 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

South Indian films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR are ruling the Indian box office. 

According to Indian media reports, another South blockbuster Baahubali's famed actor Prabhas is currently the highest-paid actor in India. 

Prabhas is reportedly charging Rs150 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film "Spirit," leaving behind the Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar who has reportedly charged Rs135 crore for his upcoming film Ram Setu. 

According to reports, Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are in the Rs100 crore club but behind Prabhas as Salman khan charged Rs125 crore for the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali while SRK charged Rs100 crore for his highly anticipated film "Pathaan"

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan reportedly charges around Rs80 crore for a film. 

Prabhas / Salman Khan / Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

8h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

9h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

2h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

3h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

3h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec