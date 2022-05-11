South India's Prabhas earns more than Khans of Bollywood

South Indian films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR are ruling the Indian box office.

According to Indian media reports, another South blockbuster Baahubali's famed actor Prabhas is currently the highest-paid actor in India.

Prabhas is reportedly charging Rs150 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film "Spirit," leaving behind the Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar who has reportedly charged Rs135 crore for his upcoming film Ram Setu.

According to reports, Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are in the Rs100 crore club but behind Prabhas as Salman khan charged Rs125 crore for the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali while SRK charged Rs100 crore for his highly anticipated film "Pathaan"

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan reportedly charges around Rs80 crore for a film.