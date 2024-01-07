Somaya Harun: Multifaceted Miss Multinational

Somaya Harun, a talented model from Bangladesh, achieved a significant milestone in her life by winning the Miss Multinational Bangladesh contest last September. Besides modelling, she is also known for her skills in debating and elocution. In a recent interview with TBS, Somaya shared her thoughts on how winning the beauty pageant has shaped her media career.

She admitted that she never expected to win such a contest. "Growing up like any other person, this has been the biggest highlight of my life so far and I am still amazed by the fact," she said.

Her early years were marked by active participation in cultural activities, which she pursued as a hobby. "I used to participate in competitions while I was in school and I got a few prizes as well and I'd made a name as a debater. However, I can't really compare winning a beauty pageant to those," Somaya recounted.

The support from her family, especially her mother, has been instrumental in her journey as a beauty pageant champion. Her mother not only encouraged her to enter the pageant but continues to guide her in making decisions about her burgeoning career.

Somaya mentioned, "It was Mom who asked me to compete in a beauty pageant. All my family wants me to perform well in this field. They inspire me to do bridal photoshoots or commercials that impact the audience positively. I'm, however, not interested in acting just yet." Her family's encouragement has been a crucial factor in her pursuit of success in the beauty and modelling industry.

Somaya has a unique perspective on her career path in the fashion and media industry. Unlike many beauty pageant champions who often transition into different fields, Somaya is content with her current focus on fashion, driven by personal reasons and preferences.

"Every person has a certain outlook on things. They choose to work with what pleases them. I too believe that more recognition lies in the visual media format. But I'm turning down acting proposals; my father's illness is also a reason why I want to stay with just fashion for now," she explains.

Somaya also shares her thoughts on the increasing number of media professionals coming from educated backgrounds and finding success. She emphasises her aspiration to make a lasting impression: "I want to win hearts in this line of work, I want people to remember me in their hearts."

Addressing the controversies and stereotypes often associated with models, especially regarding their behaviour on social media and public perception, Somaya presents a nuanced perspective on this matter.

"I'm no one to comment on who chooses which path – bad or good. I understand that media personnel are often seen in a bad light. But 'immoral activities' aren't exclusive to this industry," she opined.

She also said, "Only a handful of people working in the media can be blamed for [causing] these [perceptions] but most of them are actually good and humble humans in their spheres."

Through her words, she challenges the common narrative, pointing out that the behaviour often criticised in the media industry is not unique to it alone. Her remarks encourage a re-evaluation of the widespread perceptions about media professionals, emphasising the importance of recognising the positive aspects of those in the industry.

While a lot of first-row celebrities are involved in politics at different levels, Somaya is not among them. "Although my own family is into politics, I, on the other hand, am not much interested in it. I invested my time in culture because I never wanted to be in politics," she concluded.

