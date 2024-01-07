Somaya Harun: Multifaceted Miss Multinational

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
07 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:17 pm

Related News

Somaya Harun: Multifaceted Miss Multinational

Miss Multinational Bangladesh winner Somaya Harun opens up about her new journey in the beauty and fashion industry and her stance on the often-controversial world of media

Sohel Ahsan
07 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:17 pm

Somaya Harun, a talented model from Bangladesh, achieved a significant milestone in her life by winning the Miss Multinational Bangladesh contest last September. Besides modelling, she is also known for her skills in debating and elocution. In a recent interview with TBS, Somaya shared her thoughts on how winning the beauty pageant has shaped her media career.

She admitted that she never expected to win such a contest. "Growing up like any other person, this has been the biggest highlight of my life so far and I am still amazed by the fact," she said. 

Her early years were marked by active participation in cultural activities, which she pursued as a hobby. "I used to participate in competitions while I was in school and I got a few prizes as well and I'd made a name as a debater. However, I can't really compare winning a beauty pageant to those," Somaya recounted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The support from her family, especially her mother, has been instrumental in her journey as a beauty pageant champion. Her mother not only encouraged her to enter the pageant but continues to guide her in making decisions about her burgeoning career. 

Somaya mentioned, "It was Mom who asked me to compete in a beauty pageant. All my family wants me to perform well in this field. They inspire me to do bridal photoshoots or commercials that impact the audience positively. I'm, however, not interested in acting just yet." Her family's encouragement has been a crucial factor in her pursuit of success in the beauty and modelling industry.

Somaya has a unique perspective on her career path in the fashion and media industry. Unlike many beauty pageant champions who often transition into different fields, Somaya is content with her current focus on fashion, driven by personal reasons and preferences.

"Every person has a certain outlook on things. They choose to work with what pleases them. I too believe that more recognition lies in the visual media format. But I'm turning down acting proposals; my father's illness is also a reason why I want to stay with just fashion for now," she explains.

Somaya also shares her thoughts on the increasing number of media professionals coming from educated backgrounds and finding success. She emphasises her aspiration to make a lasting impression: "I want to win hearts in this line of work, I want people to remember me in their hearts."

Addressing the controversies and stereotypes often associated with models, especially regarding their behaviour on social media and public perception, Somaya presents a nuanced perspective on this matter.

"I'm no one to comment on who chooses which path – bad or good. I understand that media personnel are often seen in a bad light. But 'immoral activities' aren't exclusive to this industry," she opined. 

She also said, "Only a handful of people working in the media can be blamed for [causing] these [perceptions] but most of them are actually good and humble humans in their spheres."

Through her words, she challenges the common narrative, pointing out that the behaviour often criticised in the media industry is not unique to it alone. Her remarks encourage a re-evaluation of the widespread perceptions about media professionals, emphasising the importance of recognising the positive aspects of those in the industry.

While a lot of first-row celebrities are involved in politics at different levels, Somaya is not among them. "Although my own family is into politics, I, on the other hand, am not much interested in it. I invested my time in culture because I never wanted to be in politics," she concluded.
 

 

interview / Somaya Harun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos