Sohel Mondol endears himself to audiences after years of waiting

Sohel said audiences have had a mixed reaction to Cafe Desire. The film resonated with many, while others haven't been able to strike a chord with it yet. Sohel would like to wait a bit longer to filter out the actual results

Shohel Mondol. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Shohel Mondol. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Young actor Sohel Mondol started his career in the theatre. For the past few years, he has been inching towards success in acting on screen. Audiences are also getting to see him perform at regular intervals. 

Recently, a web film titled 'Cafe Desire' directed by Robiul Islam Robi, was released on Chorki. Sohel played a significant role in it. His natural acting skills in the film brought him into conversation. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Sohel talked about how he got involved with Cafe Desire. 

"I've collaborated with this director in the past. I like the style of his earlier works. I learned about the plot a year ago. I realized I had a chance to act in it, so I did." said the actor.

Sohel said audiences have had a mixed reaction to Cafe Desire. The film resonated with many, while others haven't been able to strike a chord with it yet. Sohel would like to wait a bit longer to filter out the actual results.

Sohel became the actor he is today after a lot of waiting. He used to perform regularly on stage for Prachyanat, a leading theatre group. At the start of his career, Sohel also served as a video editor for movies.

For a long time he carried the burden of not being able to become an actor. Then in 2017, his luck started changing. That year he acted in a drama called 'Osthir Shomoye Shostir Golpo', directed by Jahin Faruk, which aired on TV. Although it was not popular as such, Sohel's performance in it grabbed attention. Ever since, he started getting calls from directors. 

The very next year, he got the opportunity to act in a movie named 'Mayar Jonjal', a joint production between Bangladesh and India, which will be released in both Bangladeshi and Indian theatres next month. He made his big screen debut with the movie 'Under Construction', directed by Rubaiyat Hossain. After that, he acted in 'Taqdeer' and 'Hawa', one after the other.

However, he only acts in very selective roles. "I do not work with quality or popularity in mind. I see the story first. I emphasise on how my proposed character is developed. I only act when I get to play the character I want," Sohel said.

At present, his inclination towards web-centric work is more visible. 

"Actually, web content is more in focus now. Those making them are promoting them seriously. Besides, there is a great interest in web content among audiences as well. I am also getting job opportunities in the field. But it's not that I am not working on any other platform. Actually, I want to work in all mediums," he added.

Sohel, in fact, is also seen in TV dramas quite often. A movie starring him - 'Shyama Kabbo' directed by Badrul Anam Soud - will be released this year. Besides, he will start working on a new movie under the direction of Masud Hasan Ujjal this month. 

He will act in a web series under an Indian production company next March, which will be shot in Mumbai. Despite all this, he is still acting in two plays named 'Raja Ebong Onanyo' and 'Bon Manush' for Prachyanat. 

About future acting plans, Sohel said, "Actually, even at the peak of one's popularity, there is uncertainty. It is difficult to say how long I will be able to maintain this. You have to constantly push yourself forward. But I am optimistic about the future because of my current work. I want to establish myself as an actor.'

Actor / performance

