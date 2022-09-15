Sohail Khan inaugurates the first Being Human outlet in dhaka

Bangladesh's first Being Human Clothing store, Salman Khan's clothing brand, opened yesterday in Banani. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's brother, as well as Ayaan Agnihotri, Salman's nephew and Sanjeev Rao, CEO of Being Human, all attended the event.

A unique flash mob was organised for Sohail. He even casually danced alongside the performers.

Around 2 PM, Sohail arrived at the store and cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate it.

"Bangladesh is a lovely country that is so similar to ours in terms of culture and style. When we arrived, I thought I was still in India," he said.

"The Bangladeshi film industry is expanding gradually and heading in the right path. Actors from both media will likely mix, in my opinion. Bangladeshi movies will soon be available worldwide"

Sohail revealed that Salman Khan could not attend the inauguration because of other promises. However, he may visit the country soon. Even though Salman could not be present, he sent personally autographed hats for the first 50 customers.

Rehan Rahman and Mohaimin Mostafa, the co-owners of Crimsoncup Bangladesh, are the franchisees of Being Human Clothing, Bangladesh.