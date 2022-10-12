Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:46 am

SD Rubel. Photo: Mohsin Ahmed Kawsar
SD Rubel. Photo: Mohsin Ahmed Kawsar

Popular singer SD Rubel is known as a director as well as a singer. He has also produced dramas, music videos, documentaries in the past. Using that experience, he directed his first movie 'Briddhashram'. 

Rubel completed the production of the movie before the Covid-19 pandemic. The film received its censor clearance last year and is presently awaiting release. 

Last month, Rubel announced that the movie will be released in theatres this November but he cancelled the previously scheduled plan because of the FIFA World Cup. 

"Football is very popular in our country. I think the audience will pay more attention to the movie if it is released around the time of the World Cup. That is why I am delaying its release. But I will finalise the new release date later this month," said Ruble to The Business Standard. 

Apart from directing the film, Rubel also starred as the lead in Briddhashram. 

