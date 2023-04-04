Singer Oyshee engaged!

Folk singer Oyshee just got engaged to her boyfriend, Arefin Zilani Sakib, on Sunday, 2 March. The engagement took place at her home, with only family and friends present.

The two have been dating each other for the past two and half years.

"They loved each other, so we decided to get them married. It all happened suddenly. That's why we couldn't inform anyone. We will plan the next formalities and inform everyone. Please pray for them," said Oyshee's mother.

Formally known as Fatema Tuz Zohra Oyshee, the singer has made her mark with hits such as 'Dushtu Polapain', 'Garir Mechanic', and her rendition of the Paban Das Baul original 'Dil Ki Doya Hoy Na'.