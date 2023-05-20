Singer Nobel detained, taken to DB office for interrogation

Mainul Ahsan Noble. Photo: Collected
Mainul Ahsan Noble. Photo: Collected

Singer Mainul Ahsan Nobel has been taken into custody after being detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) this morning (Saturday, 20 May).

The singer has been taken to the Dhaka DB office for quizzing over a case filed for fraud and a complaint filed by his wife, a DB official confirmed to The Business Standard while seeking anonymity.

According to sources, the case was filed last week with the Motijheel police station as the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa-famed singer skipped a prescheduled event.

Reportedly, one Md Shafayet Islam, a former student of Shariatpur's Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot Govt High School, filed the case on 16 May.

The following day, a Dhaka court took cognisance of the case and directed the authorities concerned to file a probe report by 9 July.

This, however, is not the first time that the singer got caught in a controversy.

Last year, a legal notice was served to Noble for making offensive remarks against the writer of the Bangladeshi national anthem Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The singer won the 2nd runner-up position in the West Bengal TV reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2019 and received the "Viewer's Choice" award for his powerful covers of fan-favourite classic songs from James and Ayub Bachchu.
 

