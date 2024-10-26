Singer Moni Kishore laid to eternal rest

Splash

UNB
26 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 11:30 am

Related News

Singer Moni Kishore laid to eternal rest

UNB
26 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 11:30 am
Moni Kishore. Photo: UNB
Moni Kishore. Photo: UNB

Moni Kishore, an esteemed singer from the 1990s who was found dead last Saturday at his home in Dhaka's Rampura, was laid to eternal rest on Thursday night.

Even though his body was discovered by police last Saturday, the burial was put on a halt due to a family dispute over the arrangements. Rampura police suspected an unnatural death.

Moni Kishore converted to Islam when he married Shamima Islam; however, the couple later got divorced and he lived alone in his Rampura house till death.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Due to conversion, it was expected that he would receive a Muslim burial, as stated by his elder brother Ashok Kumar Mondol. Permission for the burial was given by Moni Kishore's daughter Ninty Chowdhury, currently residing in the United States, according to lyricist Milton Khondokar.

It was expected that the singer's daughter would come to the country, but due to her ongoing exams, she was unable to travel, Milton Khondokar shared with the media.

After the prayer service at the Baitul Jannat Jame Mosque in South Banasree, he was buried in the nearby graveyard on Thursday night.

Born on January 9, 1961, in Narail district's Lakshmipur upazila to police officer Anil Kumar Mondol, Moni Kishore was given the name Arun Kumar Mondol. He later changed his name to Moni Kishore, as a tribute to his favourite artist Kishore Kumar.

He garnered popularity among the audiences for his songs including "Ki Chile Amar," "Ami More Gele Jani Tumi," "Tumi Shudhu Amar Jonno," "Mukhe Bolo Bhalobashi," and "Shei Duti Chokh Kothay Tomar," to name a few.

Once a popular artist, Moni Kishore did not make frequent appearances on radio or television and kept his life private, away from the spotlight.

Aside from recording over 500 songs and several hit playbacks for Dhallywood films, Moni Kishore released more than 30 albums in his lifetime.

Moni Kishore / Singer / funeral

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

19h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

24m | Videos
Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

44m | Videos
Israel is attacking Iran

Israel is attacking Iran

54m | Videos
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

59m | Videos