Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:28 am

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:28 am
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, has passed away while performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, reports HT. He was 53.

He was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm, doctors said. 

His Instagram page had been sharing updates from his concert in Kolkata as recently as eight hours ago.

KK was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows. He gave Indian music lovers many hits over the last three decades. 

KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath then focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music, giving hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). 

 

